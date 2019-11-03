{{featured_button_text}}

We would like to thank everyone who donated meals, sent cards, or gave memorials.

Your words of encouragement, visits, phone calls, were appreciated.

During this difficult time, your prayers were most uplifting.

Pete was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; he will be deeply missed by all.

The family of Pete Mclaughlin

