Don and Opal Brass, with grateful hearts, would like to thank the Rockwell Community Fire Department, Swaledale Fire Department, Rockwell-Swaledale EMS team, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Department, and Rockwell Police Department.

Thanks also to Nickolle Blanchard for taking care of Don until the EMS team arrived and offering a dog leash; Tara Hensley for offering Don a pair of shoes; Janelle Nuerhing for offering coolers for food; Pat Sheldon for making sandwiches; and Dennis and Nancy Ward for taking us in. Thank you to everyone who offered their help. We are very lucky to live in a small town where everyone cares.

Again, we would like to thank the fire departments for saving our home.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

Don and Opal Brass

