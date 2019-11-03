{{featured_button_text}}

The Family of PENNY LIN MEYER would like to thank everyone for your prayers and support. Everyone has been so thoughtful and appreciated her beautiful smile, as many have commented. We will all miss her friendliness, hugs and unconditional love she had toward everyone. Thank you for all the cards, memorials, and food that was prepared for us, her family. Words alone cannot express our gratitude and you all continue to be in our prayers. May God Bless: Ken and Linda (parents); Wendy Jorgensen, Mike and Schelly Hackenmiller, David and Julie Meyer (siblings); Lisa Jorgensen (special friend Michael), Anne and Zach Lewis, and Dexter, Alan, Paula, Nathan, Sophia (nieces and nephews.)

