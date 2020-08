× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To our family, friends and nurses at Mercy on 5W and ICU, Thank You.

Thank you for all the love, support and concern you have shown over the loss of my husband/father, Carroll Terhark.

Your encouragement and caring messages are very uplifting to us. Thank you for reaching out. You are forever treasured in our hearts.

We love you, Maggie and Amanda Terhark

