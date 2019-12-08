{{featured_button_text}}

A very “Special Thank You” to our family and friends for the cards, memorials, and beautiful flowers.

This has been a very difficult time for us. Your words of encouragement are greatly appreciated.

The Family of Robert Wilcox

