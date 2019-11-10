{{featured_button_text}}

We sincerely thank everyone who sent cards or called or texted us for our 65th anniversary. Special thanks to Paula and Ross, Carrie and Ron, and Danny and Amy for celebrating with us. We are so blessed.

May God bless you,

Pauline & Bud Bahnsen

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments