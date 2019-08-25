The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health would like to express our gratitude to the communities, businesses, partner organizations, and our residents following the roof collapse at Mohawk Square.
In the week following the collapse, the Cerro Gordo County Law Enforcement Center and the Community Health Center opened their doors and welcomed us in with an overwhelming amount of hospitality. Many of our services resumed without any interruption, and the rest were up and running within a few days due to the assistance of these two locations.
We have many individuals, organizations, and business we would like to thank!
- Cerro Gordo County Law Enforcement Center and staff
- Community Health Center – Mason City
- Brian and Heather Hahn, Moonlight Floors
- Lori Young
- Steve O’Neil, Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency
- NSB Bank
- RSM McGladrey
- Staples
- Decker’s Sporting Goods
- Mason City Fire Department
- Roger Fleith
- Brett Schoneman
- Ken Bahls and County IT staff
- MercyOne Pharmacy
- MercyOne Lab
- North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG)
We would also like to send our appreciation to the Determan family and Tim Hitchcock (building manager) for keeping Mohawk Square a beautiful downtown icon. They worked diligently to ensure the organizations within the building had everything they needed, from hanging a photo for a staff member, (Thanks, Tim!) or doing construction for our ever-changing organization. Following the roof collapse, they kept us informed and allowed us access to retrieve the items that could be saved. We cannot thank you enough for the years we were able to be housed in your building.
Over the past few months, we have really been shown that Cerro Gordo County knows the meaning of the words “neighbor,”, “teamwork,” “partnership,” and “generosity.” We couldn’t ask for better people to work with!
Our Department is now permanently located at 2570 Fourth St. SW (next door to Hobby Lobby) in Mason City. Our phone number, website, and hours remain the same. For more information on our programs and services, please call us at 641-421-9300 or visit us at www.cghealth.com.
Thank you!
Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Staff
