{{featured_button_text}}

The family of Wayne L. Enfield wishes to extend our sincere gratitude for all the expressions of sympathy. A special thank you to Good Shepherd Heath Care Center, MercyOne Hospice and Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel for their excellent care. The memorials given in Wayne’s memory have been donated to the Nora Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments