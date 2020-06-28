Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Thank You for all the cards and best wishes on our 60th Wedding Anniversary!
Larry and Cathy Degen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!