Thank You
Thank You

Thank you for the thoughts and prayers at this time of sorrow.

From the Family of Paulette Dillavou 

Celebrations
Reimers 50th Wedding Anniversary
Thanks

Reimers 50th Wedding Anniversary

Barbara Eddy of Swaledale and Kenneth Reimers of Rockwell were married on August 22, 1970, at the First Christian Church in Mason City, Iowa. …

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

Thank you, God, for giving me another year of life. I am thankful for all the people who remembered me by sending cards, letters, gifts, and g…

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

Thank you to all my family and friends for the beautiful birthday cards, phone calls, and goodies that I received on my birthday.

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

Thank you to all our friends and family for the special greetings & gifts that we received on our 70th wedding anniversary.

