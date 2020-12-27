 Skip to main content
Thank You
Thank You

Thank you for all the cards I received for my 96th birthday. Each card held a special memory. Thanks for the memories.

Alta Hansen

Idona Schott, 105
Idona Schott, 105

Idona (Gesme) Schott will be celebrating her 105th birthday on December 26, 2020. Idona holds the record for longevity in the Gesme lineage.

DeEtta Pearce, 90
DeEtta Pearce, 90

DeEtta (Nemmers) Pearce, of Mason City, will celebrate her 90th birthday December 19, 2020.

Patty Smith, 90
Patty Smith, 90

Patty Smith of Mason City will celebrate her 90th birthday December 16th!

Thank You
Thank You

A big thank you to our family for making our 50th anniversary celebration wonderful, even under the circumstances of Covid concerns.

Alta Hansen, 96
Alta Hansen, 96

Alta Hansen, lifelong resident of Mason City, will celebrate her 96th birthday on December 18th. She is happy, healthy, and looking forward to…

