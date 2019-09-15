{{featured_button_text}}

For kindness shown through the way you cared…for thoughtfulness and the blessings shared…we are thanking God for you.

Our sincere thanks to all our friends and family.

Peggy Majewski

Dan, Diane, Luke and Mya Majewski

Marvin, Jodi and Zach Edwards

