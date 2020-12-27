Thank You
Idona (Gesme) Schott will be celebrating her 105th birthday on December 26, 2020. Idona holds the record for longevity in the Gesme lineage.
90th birthday, Leo Chisholm
DeEtta (Nemmers) Pearce, of Mason City, will celebrate her 90th birthday December 19, 2020.
Doris Boehnke will turn 93 on December 23rd.
Patty Smith of Mason City will celebrate her 90th birthday December 16th!
Happy 50th Anniversary Perry and Sandi Schroeder!
Nguyen Cao, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club Student of the Month for December. She is the daughter of T…
Alta Hansen, lifelong resident of Mason City, will celebrate her 96th birthday on December 18th. She is happy, healthy, and looking forward to…