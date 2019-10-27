{{featured_button_text}}

The family of Ramona A. McCourt would like to thank all of you for your thoughtfulness, generosity and support during Mom’s illness and recent passing. She touched many hearts with her love and hugs.

Sincerely from her children,

Kathy MacPhail

Dan McCourt

Patty Reuterl

