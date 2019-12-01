{{featured_button_text}}

Our daughter and son-in-law hosted a party for us on our 70th wedding anniversary. It was a great party – full of family, friends and surprises!

Thank you all for giving us a wonderful day.

Our love to you all,

Les and Betty Graversen

