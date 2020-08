× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to Jed Rood for his loyal membership at Highland Park Golf Course for over 40 years.

Best wishes on the move to Ames, Mason City golfers will miss you!

Keep your head down –

Highland Park Golf Community

