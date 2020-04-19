The family of Lyle Miller, Thornton, extends our heartfelt thanks to everyone for the beautiful cards and the words of comfort and expressions of support during this time of grief. Special thanks to everyone who joined the funeral procession to the cemetery. It really touched our hearts. We also want to thank the Honor Guard for the gun salute and presentation of the flag on such a cold, wet day. Mom and Dad were blessed to be part of such a thoughtful and caring community.