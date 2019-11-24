We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, kind words, food, flowers, cards and memorials at the time of Deb’s passing. Thanks also to Fr. John Gossman for the funeral Mass and the ladies who prepared and served the lunch. Your kindness and thoughtfulness will not be forgotten.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The family of Deb Watters
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.