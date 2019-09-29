The family of Carolyn Jean Parks wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to each and every one of you during this difficult time.
We have been blessed with compassion, kindness and caring with all the calling, cards, phone calls, food, flowers and visits.
Our heartfelt thanks to MercyOne - North Iowa, MercyOne - North Iowa Hospice, neighbors and friends.
Dorothy E Yanney
Darlene Ann Brown
Trent (Jill) Parks
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Todd (Michelle) Parks
Chase Parks
Cameron Parks
Alexa Parks
Mikayla Parks
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.