{{featured_button_text}}

We would like to say thank you for all the lovely anniversary wishes received on our 65th. Friends are special, and we feel blessed to have heard from so many. Having our children and their families with us made even more beautiful memories for us to cherish.

Sincerely,

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

LeRoy and Leila Young

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments