Thank You
0 comments

Thank You

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GFA THANK YOU 3-15.jpg

Our GOLFING FORE AUTISM tournament team wants to thank our continued support of our golfers and golf sponsors: Corporate Farmer, Iowa Drainage, Sharp Funeral Home--- Kyle Atkinson, Cade Pleggenkuhle Family, Prinsco, Timewell Tile, Sukup--Mary Sukup, Central Park Dentistry, Dan & Jean Ann Dolan, North Iowa Golf, Lakeside Construction, Latham Hi-Tech Seeds, IMT Insurance, First Gabrielson Agency, Sheffield Tire & Auto, Vande Rose Farms--A Lynch Livestock Company, Seth Card--Wincraft, Pioneer Seed--Bret Lage, Pioneer Seed--Jimmy Atkinson, Mark Steenhard, Sysco Foods--Justin Woodard, Bruce Baxter Old Dutch Potato Chips, Renee Denny, RidgeStone Golf Club and RidgeStone Grill. With the help of our sponsors and donors we have raised $315,000! Thank you is not enough! Team Lucas’ Steps 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

Thank you for all the cards and good wishes on our 50th wedding anniversary. We enjoyed them all.

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

The family of Lucille “Lucy” Milhous extends a sincere “thank you” to all for the cards, flowers, memorials, food, calls, and other expression…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News