{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to thank all those who attended my 95th birthday party. It was fabulous seeing everyone that came.

A special thanks to my family for bringing and serving a lovely cake, and lining up a wonderful day for me.

Thank you also to those who remembered me with cards, gifts and phone calls. It was just awesome.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Gratefully,

Lura Havey

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments