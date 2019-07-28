I would like to thank all those who attended my 95th birthday party. It was fabulous seeing everyone that came.
A special thanks to my family for bringing and serving a lovely cake, and lining up a wonderful day for me.
Thank you also to those who remembered me with cards, gifts and phone calls. It was just awesome.
Gratefully,
Lura Havey
