Megan Blunt Straight Outta Chemo Benefit 11/23/19 at National Guard Armory.

To all of our family, friends and supporters, we are completely overwhelmed by the love, support and generosity you have shown our family. Thank you to everyone who attended, donated items for the silent auction, donated baked goods to the bake sale and made cash donations. We are truly grateful for your kindness and deeply appreciate each and every contribution.

We also want to say a special thank you to Erica Elwood, Kelsey Jensen, Brooke Stewart, Mary Determan, Amy Arhart, Amber Suby and Michelle Blunt for organizing such an amazing benefit.

With Sincere Gratitude,

The Blunt Family

