Thank You
0 comments

Thank You

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you to all of my friends and family for making my birthday a special day. I appreciate all of the birthday wishes, phone calls, cards and gifts for my 85th birthday.

Jo Deardeuff

Celebrations weblogo

Celebrations
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

Our GOLFING FORE AUTISM tournament team wants to thank our continued support of our golfers and golf sponsors: Corporate Farmer, Iowa Drainage…

Thank you
Thanks

Thank you

The family of Norma Helin wishes to thank everyone for your thoughtfulness, words of comfort, and expressions of support during this difficult…

Thank you
Thanks

Thank you

The family of Bonnie Rodberg wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to all our family and friends for the cards, flowers, memorials, food, cal…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News