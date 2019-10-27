{{featured_button_text}}

The Friends of the 457 extend a thank you and appreciation to the community for supporting Operation Christmas Child Shoebox collection last Saturday, October 19, at the Rotary Cannonball steam engine in East Park. The Shoebox collection is part of Samaritan’s Purse, a humanitarian disaster relief program serving people worldwide. First Convent Church assisted with the collection.

Friends of the 457

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments