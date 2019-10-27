The Friends of the 457 extend a thank you and appreciation to the community for supporting Operation Christmas Child Shoebox collection last Saturday, October 19, at the Rotary Cannonball steam engine in East Park. The Shoebox collection is part of Samaritan’s Purse, a humanitarian disaster relief program serving people worldwide. First Convent Church assisted with the collection.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Friends of the 457
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.