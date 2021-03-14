Thank You Mar 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank You from Ron and Karen Knudtson 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Prayer to the Blessed Virgin Mar 9, 2021 Prayer to the Blessed Virgin Thanks Thank You Feb 23, 2021 From Sharon and Richard Kloberdanz Thanks Thank You Feb 23, 2021 From the Family of Gordon Morse