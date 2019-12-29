Terry and I would like to thank all our family and friends who were so kind to help us celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary, whether by card or your attendance at our party given for us by our children and grandchildren. They are: Josh and Missy Alcorn, Carter and Tyson, LeMars, Iowa; Kit and Wendy Alcorn, Clear Lake; Jared, Des Moines; and Kylie, North Liberty. And thank you to Father John Gossman for acknowledging us at our church, St. Patrick’s in Clear Lake. God bless each and every one of you who made our 50th Anniversary so very special.