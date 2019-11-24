The Cerro Gordo County S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Organization would like to thank the following for assisting in our Fall Forum, October 22, at Grace Church, Mason City.
Donations were received from Thrivent Financial, Clear Lake Fareway, Mason City Fareway, Michael’s Bakery Products, Pepsi Beverage Company, and Martin Brothers Distributing Company.
Special thanks to Grace Church for allowing us to host the Forum there. Also thanks for their help in setting up, audio help, and cleaning up. Thank you also to Gary Herrig and his NIACC students for helping with making sandwiches and serving the lunch.
Speakers were Al Perales, Investigator from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. He spoke on “SCAM SLAM.” Also speaking was Deena McCaulley, Administrative Assistant from Community Health Center of Fort Dodge. She explained programs at Community Health here in Mason City.
You have free articles remaining.
Law Enforcement updates were given.
We appreciate organizations that provided booths, donations of door prizes and anyone else that helped in any way.
Myrna Jensen, secretary
Cerro Gordo S.A.L.T. Organization
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.