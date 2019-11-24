{{featured_button_text}}

The Cerro Gordo County S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Organization would like to thank the following for assisting in our Fall Forum, October 22, at Grace Church, Mason City.

Donations were received from Thrivent Financial, Clear Lake Fareway, Mason City Fareway, Michael’s Bakery Products, Pepsi Beverage Company, and Martin Brothers Distributing Company.

Special thanks to Grace Church for allowing us to host the Forum there. Also thanks for their help in setting up, audio help, and cleaning up. Thank you also to Gary Herrig and his NIACC students for helping with making sandwiches and serving the lunch.

Speakers were Al Perales, Investigator from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. He spoke on “SCAM SLAM.” Also speaking was Deena McCaulley, Administrative Assistant from Community Health Center of Fort Dodge. She explained programs at Community Health here in Mason City.

Law Enforcement updates were given.

We appreciate organizations that provided booths, donations of door prizes and anyone else that helped in any way.

Myrna Jensen, secretary

Cerro Gordo S.A.L.T. Organization

