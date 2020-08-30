Terry Alcorn, 80

Terry Alcorn of Clear Lake celebrated his 80th birthday on Friday, August 28. Joining him will be his family: Kit and Wendy Alcorn, Clear Lake, and Josh and Missy Alcorn, LeMars. Terry’s grandchildren are: Carter and Tyson of LeMars and Jared Bottjen, Des Moines, and Kylie Bottjen, North Liberty. A family gathering will be held to mark his birthday.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to: Terry Alcorn, 1209 N. Eighth St., Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND LOVE from your family!
