Rodgers, 50th Anniversary

Bob & Phyllis (Jensen) Rodgers of Mason City, were married November 15, 1970, at the United Methodist Church in Anita, Iowa. They have 2 daughters, Sara (Randy) Nuehring & Amy (Nate) Uemura; 8 grandchildren, Jaylin, Sydney & Alex Nuehring, Blake & Olivia Baskerville, Sydney, Hailey, & Ryan Uemura. They will be celebrating with their children at a private party. Their family is also requesting a card shower in honor of their parent’s 50th anniversary. Cards of congratulations can be sent to 419 19th Street SW; Mason City, IA. 50401.