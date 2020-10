Robert L. Bales celebrated his 90th Birthday on October 14th. Because of the virus, no party was held but best wishes may be sent to 2015 Village Rd., Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. Bob and his wife, Karen, raised four children, Lisa, Todd, Troy and Trent. They have 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons. Bob worked at the Globe Gazette in advertising for several years before becoming Publisher of the Clear Lake Mirror Reporter for 10 years.