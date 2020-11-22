Richard Erickson, 91

Richard D. Erickson of Mason City will be celebrating his 91st birthday Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Cards and wishes may be sent to 610 S. Vermont Ave., Mason City, IA 50401.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Richard D. Erickson of Mason City will be celebrating his 91st birthday Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Cards and wishes may be sent to 610 S. Vermont Ave., Mason City, IA 50401.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.