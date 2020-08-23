Reimers 50th Wedding Anniversary

Barbara Eddy of Swaledale and Kenneth Reimers of Rockwell were married on August 22, 1970, at the First Christian Church in Mason City, Iowa. They are the proud parents of Jami (Travis) Hagen of Britt and Jeff (Becky) Reimers of Rockwell. They are the loving and supportive grandparents of 6 amazing grandkids, Ryann Hagen, Iowa City, Tate Hagen, Pella, and Dru Hagen of Britt; Lane, Josie and Reva Reimers all of Rockwell.

Through the past 50 years, Mom and Dad have taught us the value of love, hard work, humor and most of all, the importance of family. They have requested no formal celebration or gifts, but we would like to shower them with cards in honor of their 50th Anniversary. Please mail your congratulations/well wishes to: