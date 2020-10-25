 Skip to main content
Prayer to the Blessed Virgin
Prayer to the Blessed Virgin

(Never Known to Fail)

Oh, Most Beautiful Flower of Mt. Carmel, Fruitful Vine, Splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity.

Oh Star of the Son, help me and show me herein you are my Mother.

Oh, Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make your request.)

There are none that can withstand your power.

Holy Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (3x).

Holy Mary, I place this cause in your hands (3x).

Say this prayer for three consecutive days.

You must publish this and it will be granted to you. MJC

