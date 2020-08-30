 Skip to main content
Prayer to the Blessed Virgin
Prayer to the Blessed Virgin

(Never Known to Fail)

Oh, Most Beautiful Flower of Mt. Carmel, Fruitful Vine, Splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity.

Oh Star of the Son, help me and show me herein you are my Mother.

Oh, Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make your request).

There are none that can withstand your power.

Oh Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (3x).

Holy Mary, I place this cause in your hands (3x).

Say this prayer for three consecutive days.

You must publish it and it will be granted to you.

-MMS

Celebrations
Reimers 50th Wedding Anniversary
Thanks

Reimers 50th Wedding Anniversary

Barbara Eddy of Swaledale and Kenneth Reimers of Rockwell were married on August 22, 1970, at the First Christian Church in Mason City, Iowa. …

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

Thank you, God, for giving me another year of life. I am thankful for all the people who remembered me by sending cards, letters, gifts, and g…

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

Thank you to all my family and friends for the beautiful birthday cards, phone calls, and goodies that I received on my birthday.

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

Thank you to all our friends and family for the special greetings & gifts that we received on our 70th wedding anniversary.

