Prayer to St. Expedite

Thank you, Saint Expedite for answering both of my Prayers. For helping him realize what is in his heart

and for not letting evil into my home. May God continue to work his miracles through your prayers. God Bless, RP

Pray to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need

Our dear martyr and protector, Saint Expedite, You who know what is necessary and

what is urgently needed. I beg you to intercede before the Holy Trinity, that by your

grace my request will be granted.

_____________________(Clearly express what you want, and ask him to find a way

to get it to you)

May I receive your blessing and favors.

In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.

If Saint Expedite grants your request, place an ad in the newspaper thanking Saint

Expedite, so that his name and fame will grow.

