Prayer to St. Expedite
Prayer to St. Expedite

Thank you, St. Expedite for your quick help with the communication I asked help with. RP

For Quick Help-Prayer to Saint Expedite.

Saint Expedite, you lay in rest. I come to you and ask that this wish be granted. ____________ (Clearly express what you want and ask him to find a way to get it to you.) Expedite now what I ask of you. Expedite now what I want of you, this very second. Don’t waste another day. Grant me what I ask for. I know your power; I know you because of your work. I know you can help me. Do this for me and I will spread your name with love and honor so that it will be invoked again and again. Expedite this wish with speed, love, honor, and goodness. Glory to you, Saint Expedite!

Say this prayer daily until the request is granted, then be sure to give Saint Expedite a gift. Also place a public thank you in a prominent place thanking Saint Expedite, so that his name and glory will grow.

Celebrations
James I. Jennings, 91
James I. Jennings, 91

James I. Jennings, of Mason City, will celebrate his 91st birthday on October 12th. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 1316 3rd St NW, Mas…

Wentworth retirement
Wentworth retirement

After 38 years at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, our mom retired on August 5, 2020. She started her nursing career in 1979 at St. Luke’s Hospit…

Thank You
Thank You

Thank you to all our family, friends, neighbors, and relatives who sent cards and good wishes to help us celebrate our 50th anniversary. It me…

Thank you
Thank you

Thank you for each and every display of sentiment we received from all of you for Lee A. Moore. We are grateful for the compassion and underst…

Thank You
Thank You

I want to thank my kids for my 95th birthday celebration walk by. It was great seeing my friends, family, grand and great-grandchildren. Thank…

