Prayer to St. Expedite

Thank you, St. Expedite for your quick help with the communication I asked help with. RP
For Quick Help-Prayer to Saint Expedite.
Saint Expedite, you lay in rest. I come to you and ask that this wish be granted. ____________ (Clearly express what you want and ask him to find a way to get it to you.) Expedite now what I ask of you. Expedite now what I want of you, this very second. Don’t waste another day. Grant me what I ask for. I know your power; I know you because of your work. I know you can help me. Do this for me and I will spread your name with love and honor so that it will be invoked again and again. Expedite this wish with speed, love, honor, and goodness. Glory to you, Saint Expedite!
Say this prayer daily until the request is granted, then be sure to give Saint Expedite a gift. Also place a public thank you in a prominent place thanking Saint Expedite, so that his name and glory will grow.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!