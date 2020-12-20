Thank you St. Expedite for helping with my mom's health scare. RP

Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need

Our dear martyr and protector, Saint Expediter,

you who know what is necessary and

what is urgently needed.

I beg you to intercede before the Holy Trinity,

that by your grace my request will be granted.

(Clearly express what you want,

and ask him to find a way to get it to you.)

May I receive your blessings and favors.

In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen

If Saint Expedite grants your request,

place an ad in the newspaper thanking Saint Expedite,

so that his name and fame will grow.

