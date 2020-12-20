 Skip to main content
Prayer to Saint Expedite
Prayer to Saint Expedite

Thank you St. Expedite for helping with my mom's health scare. RP

Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need

Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need

Our dear martyr and protector, Saint Expediter,

you who know what is necessary and

what is urgently needed.

I beg you to intercede before the Holy Trinity,

that by your grace my request will be granted.

(Clearly express what you want,

and ask him to find a way to get it to you.)

May I receive your blessings and favors.

In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen

If Saint Expedite grants your request,

place an ad in the newspaper thanking Saint Expedite,

so that his name and fame will grow.

DeEtta Pearce, 90
Thanks

DeEtta Pearce, 90

  • Updated

DeEtta (Nemmers) Pearce, of Mason City, will celebrate her 90th birthday December 19, 2020.

Patty Smith, 90
Thanks

Patty Smith, 90

  • Updated

Patty Smith of Mason City will celebrate her 90th birthday December 16th!

Dorothy Kahl, 80
Thanks

Dorothy Kahl, 80

  • Updated

Dorothy Kahl of Mason City, formerly of Nora Springs, will be celebrating her 80th birthday on December 17, 2020. Join her children Robert Kah…

Alta Hansen, 96
Thanks

Alta Hansen, 96

  • Updated

Alta Hansen, lifelong resident of Mason City, will celebrate her 96th birthday on December 18th. She is happy, healthy, and looking forward to…

Richard Erickson, 91
Thanks

Richard Erickson, 91

  • Updated

Richard D. Erickson of Mason City will be celebrating his 91st birthday Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

  • Updated

A big thank you to our family for making our 50th anniversary celebration wonderful, even under the circumstances of Covid concerns.

