Thank you Saint Expedite for helping me with my financial needs. RP

For quick help…

Pray to Saint Expedite

Saint Expedite, you lay in rest.

I come to you and ask that this wish be granted.

____________(Clearly express what you want, and ask him to

find a way to get it to you.)

Expedite now what I ask of you.

Expedite now what I want of you, this very second.

Don’t waste another day.

Grant me what I ask for.

I know your power, I know you because of your work.

I know you can help me.

Do this for me and I will spread your name with love and honor so that it will be invoked again and again.

Expedite this wish with speed, love, honor, and goodness.

Glory to you, Saint Expedite!

As you recite this prayer, light a candle to Saint Expedite next to a glass of water for the Saint. Recite daily until the request is granted, then be sure to give Saint Expedite a gift. Also place an ad in the newspaper thanking Saint Expedite, so that his name and glory will grow.

