Prayer to Saint Expedite

Pray to Saint Expedite

St. Expedite thank you for your continued help with my struggles in life. Thank you for the intercessions to our Lord for me. I will continue to praise your name and the LORD our GOD. Amen, RP

For desperate causes...

My Saint Expedite of urgent and just causes, please intercede for me with Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Succor me in this hour of affliction and despair, my Saint Expedite. You who are a Holy warrior, You who are the Saint of the afflicted, You who are the Saint of the desperate, you who are the Saint of urgent causes, Protect me, Help me, Give me Strength, Courage and Serenity.

Hear my plea. ____________ (Clearly express what you want, and ask him to find a way to get it to you.)

My Saint Expedite, help me to prevail through these difficult hours, protect me from all those who want to harm me, respond to my plea with urgency. Bring me back to the state of peace and tranquility, my Saint Expedite. I will be grateful to you for the rest of my life and I will speak your name to all those who have faith.

(Now promise to give Saint Expedite a specific offering when your desire is granted.)