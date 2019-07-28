{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you, Saint Expedite, for answering my prayer in my time of urgent need for my mother. May God continue to work his miracles through your prayers. God Bless, RP

Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need

Our dear martyr and protector, Saint Expedite, you who know what is necessary and what is urgently needed. I beg you to intercede before the Holy Trinity, that by your grace my request will be granted. ____________

(Clearly express what you want, and ask him to find a way to get it to you.) May I receive your blessings and favors. In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.

If Saint Expedite grants your request, place an ad in the newspaper thanking Saint Expedite, so that his name and fame will grow.

