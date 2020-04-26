× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Prayer to Saint Expedite for urgent need

Thank you, Saint Expedite for my Prayer. For helping him realize what is in his heart and for keeping him home. May God continue to work his miracles through your prayers. God Bless, RP

Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need

Our dear martyr and protector, Saint Expediter, you who know what is necessary and what is urgently needed. I beg you to intercede before the Holy Trinity, that by your grace my request will be granted.

_____ (Clearly express what you want, and ask him to find a way to get it to you.) May I receive your blessings and favors. In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen

If Saint Expedite grants your request, place an ad in the newspaper thanking Saint Expedite, so that his name and fame will grow.

