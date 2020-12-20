 Skip to main content
Prayer to Saint Anthony
Prayer to Saint Anthony

Thank you St. Anthony for helping DM find what had been lost and for all my prayers you have interceded for me. RP

This prayer to St. Anthony asks for help in finding missing items:

Saint Anthony, perfect imitator of Jesus, who received from God the special power of restoring lost things, grant that I may find (mention your petition) which has been lost. At least restore to me peace and tranquility of mind, the loss of which has afflicted me even more than my material loss.

To this favor I ask another of you: that I may always remain in possession of the true good that is God. Let me rather lose all things than lose God, my supreme good. Let me never suffer the loss of my greatest treasure, eternal life with God. Amen. 

Celebrations
DeEtta Pearce, 90
DeEtta Pearce, 90

DeEtta (Nemmers) Pearce, of Mason City, will celebrate her 90th birthday December 19, 2020.

Patty Smith, 90
Patty Smith, 90

Patty Smith of Mason City will celebrate her 90th birthday December 16th!

Dorothy Kahl, 80
Dorothy Kahl, 80

Dorothy Kahl of Mason City, formerly of Nora Springs, will be celebrating her 80th birthday on December 17, 2020. Join her children Robert Kah…

Alta Hansen, 96
Alta Hansen, 96

Alta Hansen, lifelong resident of Mason City, will celebrate her 96th birthday on December 18th. She is happy, healthy, and looking forward to…

Richard Erickson, 91
Richard Erickson, 91

Richard D. Erickson of Mason City will be celebrating his 91st birthday Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Thank You
Thank You

A big thank you to our family for making our 50th anniversary celebration wonderful, even under the circumstances of Covid concerns.

