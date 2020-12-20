Prayer to Saint Anthony

Thank you St. Anthony for helping DM find what had been lost and for all my prayers you have interceded for me. RP

This prayer to St. Anthony asks for help in finding missing items:

Saint Anthony, perfect imitator of Jesus, who received from God the special power of restoring lost things, grant that I may find (mention your petition) which has been lost. At least restore to me peace and tranquility of mind, the loss of which has afflicted me even more than my material loss.

To this favor I ask another of you: that I may always remain in possession of the true good that is God. Let me rather lose all things than lose God, my supreme good. Let me never suffer the loss of my greatest treasure, eternal life with God. Amen.

