 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pearson, 50th Anniversary
0 comments

Pearson, 50th Anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John & Jean (Trettin) Pearson of Rockford, Iowa, were united in marriage November 21st, 1970, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford, Iowa. They have 3 sons, Aaron (Elizabeth) Pearson, Paul (Steph) Pearson & Alex (Ali) Pearson; 5 grandchildren, Josh, Matt, Titan, Emma & Abbie Pearson. Their family is requesting a card shower in honor of their parent's 50th anniversary. Cards of congratulations can be sent to them at 303 W. Main Ave., Rockford, IA 50468.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary Nelson, 72
Thanks

Gary Nelson, 72

The family of Gary E. Nelson is having a card shower to celebrate 72 years on November 5th. Cards and good wishes may be sent to 1235 15th St …

+2
Rodgers, 50th Anniversary
Thanks

Rodgers, 50th Anniversary

Bob & Phyllis (Jensen) Rodgers of Mason City, were married November 15, 1970, at the United Methodist Church in Anita, Iowa. They have 2 d…

Happy 60th Birthday!
Thanks

Happy 60th Birthday!

Please help us wish this special guy a Happy 60th Birthday! Cards may be sent to: 1108 S 11th Ct, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Kay (Worley) Schafer, 80
Thanks

Kay (Worley) Schafer, 80

  • Updated

On October 24th, Kay turned 80! Formerly of Dougherty, Kay spent her time working at Spurgeon's Department Store, Sheffield Care Center, Alexa…

CELEBRATING 70th ANNIVERSARY
Thanks

CELEBRATING 70th ANNIVERSARY

  • Updated

Joe & Jean (Madden) Bamrick, of Rockwell, were married October 28, 1950, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. They have 6 childre…

Wayne Ellertson, 85
Thanks

Wayne Ellertson, 85

The Family of Wayne Ellertson would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 85th birthday, November 7th. If you would like …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News