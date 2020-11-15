Pearson, 50th Anniversary

John & Jean (Trettin) Pearson of Rockford, Iowa, were united in marriage November 21st, 1970, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford, Iowa. They have 3 sons, Aaron (Elizabeth) Pearson, Paul (Steph) Pearson & Alex (Ali) Pearson; 5 grandchildren, Josh, Matt, Titan, Emma & Abbie Pearson. Their family is requesting a card shower in honor of their parent's 50th anniversary. Cards of congratulations can be sent to them at 303 W. Main Ave., Rockford, IA 50468.
