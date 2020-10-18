 Skip to main content
Owen Henning, 90
Owen Henning, formerly from Latimer and Clear Lake, will be 90 years old on October 27th. The family requests a card shower sent to him at 2732 Golfside Ct, Naples, FL 34110.

Breaking News