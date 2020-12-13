Noon Rotary Club December Student of the Month, Nguyen Cao

Nguyen Cao, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club Student of the Month for December. She is the daughter of Tuan Cao and Ai Pham, and sister of Kiet and Louis Cao.

Nguyen has been a member of Mason City High School choir for three years, art club for two years, and science club for one year. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. Her community service includes volunteering at One Vision and school community services day.

Nguyen plans to attend Iowa State University to pursue a degree in apparel design and architecture.

