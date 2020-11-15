Musician honored

Eric Heitland has attained the highest individual honor available to high school musicians by being selected for the Iowa All-State Music Festival for the fourth consecutive time. Eric plays French horn and represents the top 1.7% of all high school musicians. He is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura school and is the son of Jason & Stacie Heitland.
Auditions were held virtually Oct 22-24 by regions due to health safety concerns presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The All-State Music Festival is under the auspices of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association.
