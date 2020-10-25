Kay (Worley) Schafer, 80

On October 24th, Kay turned 80! Formerly of Dougherty, Kay spent her time working at Spurgeon's Department Store, Sheffield Care Center, Alexander Battery, and volunteered at Mercy One in the surgical waiting room. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene and now attends St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City.

Kay, with late husband Robert, worked diligently on their farm where they raised 3 daughters. She has 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Cards and good wishes may be sent to Kay at: 645 12th St NE, Mason City, Iowa 50401. Family and friends celebrated this milestone with a dinner that was held at the Prime and Wine. Happy birthday Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma. We love you!