In Memorium

FOR OUR SON BEN HANSON

WE’LL MISS YOU AT CHRISTMAS

You never said I’m leaving,

You never said goodbye.

You were gone before I knew it,

And only God knew why.

A million times I needed you,

A million times I cried.

If love alone could have saved you,

You never would have died.

In life I loved you dearly,

In death I love you still.

In my heart you hold a place,

That no one could ever fill.

It broke my heart to lose you,

But you didn’t go alone.

For part of me went with you,

The day God took you home.

WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0