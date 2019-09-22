The family of Robert “Bob” Christiansen of Clear Lake extends thanks for the expressions of sympathy and best wishes after Bob’s recent death. Special thanks is extended to the doctors, nurses and specialists at MercyOne North Iowa for their care and compassion for Bob and for us. Thanks much.
